Bethlehem Catholic and Bangor are now set to face off in a non-league football game on Saturday afternoon at Bangor Memorial Park. This new contest was created after both teams saw their originally scheduled games for this weekend get canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests associated with their opponents.
The game is slated for a 3 p.m. start on Saturday.
The Golden Hawks were to face Whitehall on Friday night, but that game was canceled on Friday morning after the Zephyrs received word of positive tests. Bangor was to play Northwestern, but that game was canceled earlier in the week after the Tigers had to stop practices due to the coronavirus.