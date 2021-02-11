ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic defeated Allen 62-59 in overtime in an EPC boys' basketball game on Thursday night. The game was the first for the Canaries since late January.
Allen's Nate Ellis tied the game up with just three seconds left to send the game to overtime. Ellis led the Canaries with 18 points, 16 of which he scored in the second half.
The game remained close in the extra period and was tied with just over 30 seconds remaining. Bethlehem Catholic's Edixon Gomez drained a three-pointer to give the Golden Hawks a win.
Gomez led all scorers with 23 points.