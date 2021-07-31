ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic defeated Pocono Mountain West 40-28 in a girls' basketball game at the A-Town Throwdown.
The Golden Hawks led by six at halftime and staved off West to earn the win.
The A-Town Throwdown continues all weekend.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic defeated Pocono Mountain West 40-28 in a girls' basketball game at the A-Town Throwdown.
The Golden Hawks led by six at halftime and staved off West to earn the win.
The A-Town Throwdown continues all weekend.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear and continued comfy.
Mostly clear and continued comfy.
Some sunshine but more clouds and a few showers or thunderstorms as the day progresses.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.