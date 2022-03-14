BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One of two District XI boys basketball teams still battling in the PIAA tournament, Bethlehem Catholic has overcome injuries and other obstacles to forge a 21-6 record and a District Class 4A championship.
With mostly everyone back and healthy, head coach Scott McClary believes everything his team has overcome this season has made them stronger heading into their toughest test of the year.
The next test in the PIAA quarterfinal round comes in the form of perennially strong Neumann-Goretti, the District 12 champion. The Saints have defeated ELCO and Scranton Prep in the first two rounds of the PIAA tournament and are 20-4 on the season.
The teams will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Reading High School's Geigle Complex.