BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Marcus Drysdale scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as Bethlehem Catholic rallied for a 43-39 win over Greater Nanticoke in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A boys basketball tournament on Saturday at Bethlehem Catholic High School.
Alex Cercado added 10 points as the Golden Hawks outscored the visitors 20-13 over the final eight minutes.
Bethlehem Catholic will have a stern test on Tuesday when they face defending state champion Neumann-Goretti, an 87-42 winner over Middletown, in the second round.