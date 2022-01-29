EASTON, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic earned victories in six straight weight classes en route to a 30-24 win over Nazareth in the EPC Wrestling Championship duals at Easton Area Middle School.
Nazareth dominated the upper weights, but the Golden Hawks won most everything else during the clash. Trailing 9-6 in the team score, Cael McIntyre leveled things with a 7-1 win over Charlie Bunting at 120 and Dante Frinzi followed with a 4-1 victory over Braxton Appello-Fries at 126.
Bethlehem Catholic proceeded to capture the next four bouts, including a technical fall by Tyler Kasak at 138 and a major decision at 152 by Andrew Harmon.
Chase Levey (189), Sonny Sasso (215) and Sean Kinney (285) all recorded falls for the Blue Eagles. Nathan Desmond put the first points on the board for Bethlehem Catholic win a first period pin at 106.
Northampton defeated Easton 37-21 to finish third and Freedom knocked off Emmaus 39-28 for fifth place.