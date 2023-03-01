CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Catasauqua playing host to the District XI-5A and 4A girls basketball semifinals on Wednesday night. Bethlehem Catholic and Central Catholic each advancing to the title games.
In the 5A bracket, the Golden Hawks rolled to the title game with a, 58-33 win over Whitehall.
Akasha Santos and CiCi Hernandez helped to lead the way for the Golden Hawks in the win. Santos leading the way with 17 points, and Hernandez with 10 in the win.
Moving over to the 4A bracket, the Vikettes held off Blue Mountain with a, 52-44 win.
Trailing by eight heading into the second quarter, the Vikettes rallied back to grab a one point lead at the halftime break. Molly Driscoll doing her part to help the Vikettes get back into the game and pull away with 26 points.
Title games this weekend now set, Bethlehem Catholic and Bangor to meet in the 5A title, while Central Catholic and Southern Lehigh battle for the 4A title.