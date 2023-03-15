A pair of EPC rivals advancing in the PIAA tournament in their respective classes on Wednesday night. Bethlehem Catholic and Allentown Central Catholic each one step closer to state gold.
In the 5A. field, the Golden Hawks knocked off Gwynedd Mercy, 34-24. They would start the game on a 14-0 run through the first quarter to set the tone.
Kendra Rigo would lead the way for the Golden Hawks with 16 points, 10 of those coming in the first half. West Chester-Rustin awaits Beca on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Elsewhere in the 4A tournament the Vikettes cruising past Delone Catholic, 51-37.
The Vikettes would control this one for much of the way, closing the first half on a 15-0 run. They would hold a 13-point lead at the half, keeping things rolling from there in the second half.
Molly Driscoll led the way for the Vikettes with 21 points in the win.
The 4A quarterfinals are set for Saturday, Lansdale Catholic and Central Catholic will square off.