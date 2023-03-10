HERSHEY, Pa. - A new day of wrestling at the Giant Center, but in the PIAA-3A field, some things remaining the same. Bethlehem Catholic still sitting atop the team standings heading into the semifinals.
The Golden Hawks with five of its 10 wrestlers still in title contention heading into the Friday night portion of day two. One of those five, Nathan Desmond who won by decision.
Four other schools each with a pair of wrestlers still in title contention - Nazareth, Northampton, Quakertown and Pennridge.
Sonny Sasso and Sean Kinney moving on for the Blue Eagles, the Virginia Tech commit, Sasso, eyeing another PIAA title. The Blue Eagles rival, Northampton with Carson Wagner and Dagen Condomitti moving on to Friday nights bouts.