Below are the results from the championship finals of the District 11 Class AAA individual wrestling tournament that concluded on Saturday evening at Liberty High School.
For complete results, including consolation finals and fifth place bouts, click here.
106--Nathan Desmond (Becahi) def. Christopher Kelly (Easton) by fall 1:48
113--Tahir Parkins (Nazareth) def. Carson Wagner (Northampton) in OT 3-1
120--Cael McIntyre (Becahi) def. Charlie Bunting (Nazareth) 3-1
126--Dante Frinzi (Becahi) def. Braxton Appello-Fries (Nazareth) 2-0
132--Kollin Rath (Becahi) def. Tyler Cunningham (Whitehall) by fall 3:56
138--Tyler Kasak (Becahi) def. Parrish McFarland (Pottsville) 8-1
145--Andrew Harmon (Becahi) def. Christian Fritz (Northampton) 9-1
152--Dagen Condomitti (Northampton) def. Dom Wheatley (Nazareth) by fall 1:42
160--Ryan Fairchild (Nazareth) def. Landon Muth (Becahi) 8-6
172--Luke Thomas (Becahi) def. Jared Karabinus (Freedom) 13-2
189--Sonny Sasso (Nazareth) def. Wayne McIntyre (ES North) by TF 26-11
215--Chase Levey (Nazareth) def. Jared Groller (Emmaus) by fall 1:54
285--Sean Kinney (Nazareth) def. Matthew Cruise (Easton) 1-0