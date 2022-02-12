HERSHEY, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic won a trio of close bouts and also picked up a trio of pins to defeat Nazareth 34-22 in an all-District XI showdown in Class AA on Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center.
Landon Muth's 6-4 sudden victory win at 160, Nathan Desmond's 3-1 ultimate tiebreak win at 113 and Dante Frinzi's 4-3 nailbiter at 126 all helped swing the outcome in the Golden Hawks favor. Tyler Kasak (138), Shane McFillin (106) and Kollin Rath (132) all added falls to solidify the match result.
The Blue Eagles dominance in the upperweights - a major decision at 189 and pins by Sonny Sasso (215) and Sean Kinney (285) gave head coach Dave Crowell's team a chance along with Charlie Bunting's 3-2 victory at 120. But the back-to-back wins by Frinzi and Rath to end the match sealed the title.
This was the eighth title for Bethlehem Catholic but first since 2019. The Golden Hawks won four in Class AA and now have four while competing in Class AAA.