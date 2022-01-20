BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic improves to 5-0 in the dual season, many of their accomplishments this season coming by way of individual tournaments.
The Golden Hawks knocked off Easton, who was coming into this dual fresh off their win over Parkland on Wednesday. On Thursday night, the Golden Hawks they didn't bend much in their 49-9 win.
Back-to-back falls at 138 and 145, Tyler Kasak with the tech-fall in the 138 lb bout. At 145, Charlie Scanlan gets the fall just 32 seconds into the bout, pushing the Golden Hawks lead to 20-0.
The Red Rovers give one back, but still hold a 12-2 record.