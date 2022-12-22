ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rockne Hall hosting the girls edition of the 'Holy War', Bethlehem Catholic putting an end to Allentown Central Catholics' winning streak, 46-42. The Vikettes had not suffered a loss since the first game of the season.
The Golden Hawks staved off the Vikettes for much of the game, leading by two possessions heading into the fourth quarter. Akash Santos and Ella Bincarosky helping to lead the way, with double-digits.
Final minute of play, this one would be al tied at 42 apiece, and it would be the Golden Hawks scoring the final four points to improve to 5-3. The Vikettes take a step back to, 7-2.