BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic boys basketball team is still in position to win the EPC East. The Golden Hawks have three games left, with their last one against Nazareth being the potential division winner.
Tuesday night, the Golden Hawks travel down the road to take on Liberty to start their final stretch.
This game with lots of meaning to both sides outside of the rivalry, the Hurricanes are still trying to lock up a spot in the District XI tournament.
Becahi knows that no game will be easy the rest of the way, gearing up for a battle every time they hit the court for a game.