LEESPORT, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic's run in the PIAA Class 5A girls basketball postseason came to an end in the quarterfinal round with a 47-40 setback to West Chester Rustin on Saturday at Schuylkill Valley High School.
The Golden Hawks (19-9) took a one-point lead after the opening eight minutes, but the Golden Knights outscored the District 11 champions 15-7 in the second quarter to seize control. Twins Laine and Elizabeth McGurk led WC Rustin with 14 points.
Akasha Santos and Ella Bincarosky scored nine points apiece for Bethlehem Catholic. The Golden Knights advance to play Archbishop Wood in the semifinals.