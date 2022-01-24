BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic girls basketball team is accustomed to taking on challenges. The Golden Hawks embrace a difficult non-league schedule to prepare themselves for the postseason.
Head coach Jose Medina's squad has achieved a 10-3 record while playing without injured star Kourtney Wilson. All three of Bethlehem Catholic's losses are outside the East Penn Conference and tonight they welcome unbeaten Easton for what should be an interesting matchup.
"Offensively, they share the ball. You can't just key in on one person," Medina said. "Coach Lutz does a great job off getting those girls to buy in to his system. We'll have our hands full, it's a great team."
The two teams will meet twice in the next four days as they battle for first place in the EPC East Division.