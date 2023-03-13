BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic girls, a three-time PIAA state champion, head in to the second round of the postseason with a home win on Saturday over District 1 opponent Upper Moreland.
The Golden Hawks will take on another District 1 foe on Wednesday when they square off against 21-win Gwynedd Mercy in a 6 o'clock contest at Pottstown High School. Head coach Jose Medina has a scouting report for the next contest.
"Tough team, guard-play heavy," Medina said. :They do a great job of running their stuff. So for us, we want to be disruptive. We wanna come down and share the basketball, move it, rebound it well and known down open shots."