BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic field hockey team continues their preparations for an unprecedented season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Golden Hawks resiliency will be key in the 2020 season, especially in the tough to tame EPC. Sara Lumi's squad will be up to the task to take on the conferences best.
Goaltender Kara Vasquez prides herself on being able to shut down the opponents attack as the last line of defense in goal. Vasquez will look to lead the way for the Golden Hawks in 2020.