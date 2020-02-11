ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth will face off for the EPC girls' basketball title after the two won their semifinal games on Tuesday night at the PPL Center. The Golden Hawks defeated Freedom 59-38 and the Blue Eagles bested Stroudsburg, 44-38.
The Golden Hawks were led by Kourtney Wilson, who finished with a game high 18 points. Talya Brugler posted a game-high 24 points for the Blue Eagles.
The two will play for the championship at the downtown Allentown arena on Thursday night.