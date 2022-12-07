High school wrestling is underway across the Lehigh Valley, and opening night didn't hold back on the mat. Four of the top program squaring off to start their seasons. Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth cruising to victories to start, 1-0.
The Golden Hawks hosted Northampton, and the reigning state champs picked up right where they left off with a, 49-15 win.
Through the 172 lbs bout, the Golden Hawks would hold a commanding, 24-0 lead over the Konkrete Kids. At the 285 bout, Elijah Thompson would get the fall for the Golden Hawks to continue to put this one out of reach.
Bethlehem Catholic will be in Ohio this weekend for the Jesuit Ironman Tournament.
Across the valley in Easton, the Red Rovers opening the season at home against the Blue Eagles. This one would be all visitors, as the Blue Eagles dominate, 45-12.
The Blue Eagles would open a commanding league after the 133 lbs bout, Charlie Bunting would get the tech fall to push the lead to 26-8. They would go on to win 10 straight bouts.
Prior to the match, former members of the Red Rovers wrestling team, including long time coach, Steve Powell were on hand for a special ceremony.
Ellis Weitzman wrote a book with insights from Powell, "75 Years of Easton Wrestling", a look back at the history of the Red Rovers program. The book has been sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network and all proceeds will benefit the Easton Wrestling Boosters.
Pre-orders can be made by contacting eastonroverwrestling@gmail.com.