HERSHEY, Pa. - As expected, both Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth moved on to the PIAA Class 3A team championship semifinals with wins on Friday afternoon at the Giant Center.
The Golden Hawks made short work of Waynesburg, racking up six falls in a 55-8 victory over the District 7 runnerup. Bethlehem Catholic will face District 6 champ Central Mountain in the semis.
Nazareth had a tougher test but used a late run to pull away for a 38-25 win over District 3 champion Central Dauphin. With the score tied 22-22 the Blue Eagles got wins from Tahir Parkins, Charlie Bunting, Jack Campbell and Jake Doone to wrap up the match. Parkins, Campbell and Doone all earning bonus points.
Nazareth will meet District 7 champ Canon-McMillan in the semifinal round.
BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 55 WAYNESBURG 8
152: Jake Dailey (BC) md. Nate Jones 13-3
160: Andrew Harmon (BC) p. Jake Stephenson 1:07
172: Rocco Welsh (W) tf. Dario Cruz 20-4
189: Luke Thomas (BC) d. Brody Evans 4-1
215: Eli Makel (W) d. Augustus Warke 6-1
285: Elijah Thompson (BC) p. Kaden Russell 3:21
107: Keanu Dillard (BC) p. Floyd Huff 1:00
114: Nathan Desmond (BC) p. Ky Szewczyk 1:09
121: Ryder Campbell (BC) p. Albert Medlen 1:47
127: Shane McFillin (BC) p. Luke Rush 2:40
133: Cael McIntyre (BC) won by forfeit
139: George Pavis (BC) d. Daniel Huffman 4-2 s.v.
145: Kollin Rath (BC) d. Mac Church 4-3
NAZARETH 38, CENTRAL DAUPHIN 25
152: Michael Beers (CD) p. Alex Dimartino 0:50
160: Ryan Garvick (CD) md. Brayden Zuercher 9-0
172: Dominic Wheatley (N) tf. Arthur Ruud 16-0
189: Marco Malerba (N) tf. Eli Poyer 16-1
215: Sonny Sasso (N) p. Luke Nye 1:57
285: Sean Kinney (N) p. Kaiden Palmer 0:17
107: Thunder Beard (CD) p. Remy Trach 3:16
114: Luke Hitchcock (CD) p. Dominic Rizzotto 2:53
121: Tahir Parkins (N) md. C.J. Ferree 16-7
127: Charlie Bunting (N) d. Liam Flanagan 5-1 s.v.
133: Jack Campbell (N) md. Dallas Schorr 11-3
139: Jake Doone (N) tf. Gavin Reynolds 17-2
145: Matt Repos (CD) d. Cade Campbell 7-0