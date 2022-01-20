BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic takes to the mat on Thursday night, welcoming Easton. The Red Rovers riding a wave of momentum off their big win over Parkland on Wednesday.
For the Golden Hawks, not as much experience on the mat as a team, only 4-0 in duals this season. Much of their success has come from some of the biggest tournaments around the area.
Recently competing in Escape the Rock, where they placed second. The Golden Hawks riding their own wave of momentum after that.
A dual Thursday night and this weekend against Notre Dame, the Golden Hawks will hope to leave the mats making a statement.