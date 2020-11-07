Bethlehem Catholic and Palisades advanced in the District 11 football playoffs with wins in their postseason openers on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Hawks beat Blue Mountain 17-0 in a 4A contest. Bethlehem Catholic led 14-0 at the half. The Golden Hawks will face Central Catholic in the next round.
The Pirates rolled to a 70-6 win over Panther Valley in a 2A game. Palisades led 56-6 at the half, which set a school record for most points by the Pirates in one half. The Colonial League squad is set to face either Minersville or Catasauqua in the next round.
