BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth are set to face off on Friday night in a battle of two 1-0 EPC football teams. The Golden Hawks know they will be tested on defense.
Head coach Joe Henrich said his guys need to be ready for anything from the Blue Eagles offense.
"I think they got a lot of guys that can do some things, and then they'll get into all kinds of crazy formations and run all kinds of crazy plays, much more so than other people do," he said. "So I think from a defensive perspective, it's about keeping things in front of you, and not reacting to things you shouldn't be reacting to. Play by your rules, play by your responsibilities, play fast, but play sound."
The Golden Hawks beat Bangor in their season opener while the Blue Eagles bested Central Catholic.