BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic's wrestling season has always included a trip to Hershey over the last several years, however, this season's road to Chocolatetown may be a bit tougher.
"Last I heard it was going to be only one team from districts that will get out there. So the Eastons, Nazareths, and Northamptons, they're always good and always competitive," Golden Hawks head coach Jeff Karam said.
Bethlehem Catholic has a daunting schedule, but several senior leaders on the team are ready to guide them through the season.