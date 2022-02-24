BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The District XI quarterfinals tip off on Friday night, in the 4A tournament Bethlehem Catholic eyes the gold medal.
The Golden Hawks won 16 games this season, good enough to enter the tournament as the three seed. This is a squad with some standout wins on the year, but most recently fell to eventual EPC runner-ups, Nazareth.
Head coach Scott McClary knows that his team has the makeup to hang with anyone on any given night.
The Golden Hawks open up their District tournament against the six-seed, Northwestern at Catasauqua High School.