BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic improved to 4-0 on the season with a 48-16 victory over Liberty in a Christmas City rivalry game on Saturday night at BASD Stadium.
Cayden Vassa ran for a touchdown and threw for two others and Jacob Sutton added two long touchdown runs as the Golden Hawks raced to 41-3 lead. The Canes finally got on the board in the fourth quarter on a scoring pass from Tre Parham to Jake Pukszyn.
Bethlehem Catholic will host Easton next Saturday and will welcome Nazareth on Friday.