EPC wrestling taking center stage on Thursday night with a pair of high quality matchups. Bethlehem Catholic and Northampton coming out on top in the duals.
In Easton, the Golden Hawks facing little resistance from the host Red Rovers in a, 40-8 win.
Cael Mcintyre setting the tone for the Golden Hawks in the opening bout at 113, getting a fall in the second period. They would jump out to a 22-0 lead from that point.
At 189, this one would be put to bed for the most part, Landon Muth winning by a, 5-3 decision. Bethlehem Catholic remains undefeated at 5-0, while Easton suffers its second loss, 7-2.
Elsewhere the Konkrete Kids edged out Parkland at home, 37-36 to get back into the win column.
The K-Kids would jump out to a 16-0 lead before the Trojans would begin to storm back. At 195, Adrian Gacek would get the fall for the Trojans and pull them within four, 22-18.
12 unanswered points from that bout on for the Trojans and they would hold a 30-22 lead.
After getting eight points back, this one would come down to the final bout. Trojans up 36-30, Trey Wagner would get the pin in the 127 lb. bout to give the K-Kids the win.
Northampton gets back above .500 at, 3-2, and Parkland falls to 2-1.