BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic scored on the first play from scrimmage and never looked back in a 34-21 victory over Whitehall on Saturday at Bethlehem Area School Distict Stadium.
Senior running back Jacob Sutton broke off an 80-yard touchdown run to give the Golden Hawks a quick lead. Zephyrs quarterback Trey Dogmanits hit Braden Bashore with a 20-yard scoring pass to pull the guests even four minutes later, Bethlehem Catholic would score four unanswered touchdowns to pull out to a 34-7 advantage through three quarters.
A pair of the scoring plays involved sophomore quarterback Cayden Vassa throwing touchdown passes to his freshman brother, Carter Vassa.