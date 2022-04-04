EASTON, Pa. - Unbeaten Bethlehem Catholic rallied from an early deficit for a 15-3 softball victory over Easton.
The Red Rovers (1-2) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a home run by Natalie Scuorzo but the advantage evaporated when the visitors erupted for six runs in the top of the third.
The Golden Hawks continued to add on to their lead, including a grand slam from Hailey Pyle in the fifth.
Easton is scheduled to host Pocono Mountain East on Tuesday while is on the road against Northampton on Wednesday.