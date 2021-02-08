Both the Bethlehem Catholic and Southern Lehigh boys' basketball teams were victorious on Monday night. The Golden Hawks defeated Liberty 68-53 while the Spartans edged Salisbury 59-50.
Bethlehem Catholic led 30-25 at halftime and surged in the third quarter to earn the victory. Louis Vidal scored a team-high 18 points for the Golden Hawks.
Liberty's new head coach Nigel Long is still in search for his first win with the Hurricanes.
Matt Tankred piloted the Spartans in their Colonial League victory. Tankred finished with a game-high 28 points.
Salisbury led by 12 points in the first half, however, but the second half belonged to the Spartans as they powered back to earn the win.