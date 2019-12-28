BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The hosts took the title on Saturday in the Christmas City as Bethlehem Catholic won the team competition at the 52nd Annual Tony Iasiello Memorial Christmas City Wrestling Tournament at Bethlehem Catholic High School. Seven Golden Hawks were victorious in the finals on Saturday.
The EPC squad amassed 272.5 team points to win the team title. Faith Christian Academy finished second in the team competition with 167.5 points.
Cole Handlovic of Bethlehem Catholic won the title at 152 pounds and reached his 100th career win in the finals.