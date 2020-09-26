Bethlehem Catholic and Wilson won in high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Hawks defeated Bangor 42-7 at Bangor Memorial Park and the Warriors won over Pen Argyl 33-26.
Bethlehem Catholic and Wilson's game was a non-league contest that was just scheduled on Friday morning after the team's originally scheduled games this week were canceled due to coronavirus concerns surrounding their opponents' schools.
The battle between Wilson and Pen Argyl was their league openers.
Wilson stormed back from a 26-point deficit to win over the Green Knights.