HERSHEY, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic captured their second straight PIAA Class 3A team title with a 35-23 victory over Nazareth on Saturday at the Giant Center.
Senior Cael McIntyre got the Golden Hawks started with a first period fall as they built a 24-3 lead before Nazareth upper weights won four straight to close to within 24-19. Bethlehem Catholic got a tech fall from Keanu Dillard at 107 and a pin by Nathan Desmond at 114 to put the match out of reach.
"It's really a great feeling," McIntyre said. "I'm proud of these guys. We put the work in all year long. to have it pay off for them and us it's a good feeling. It feels good to have the gold around my neck. It's just going to motivate me to get back in the room Monday and put that work in."
Faith Christian captured the Class 2A tournament title. District 11 champion Notre Dame-Green Pond battled back to place third in the field with a 40-16 win over District 3 champion Berks Catholic in the consolation final.
BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC 35 NAZARETH 23
127: Charlie Bunting (N) d. Shane McFillin 2-1
133: Cael McIntyre (BC) p. Gabe Elmanzalawy 0:40
139: Kollin Rath (BC) tf. Jack Campbell 22-7 4:33
145: Charlie Scanlan (BC) md. Jake Doone 12-4
152: Jake Dailey (BC) d. Cade Campbell 6-2
160: Andrew Harmon (BC) p. Brayden Zuercher 1:17
172: Dominic Wheatley (N) d. Luke Thomas 3-0
189: Sonny Sasso (N) md. Landon Muth 19-7
215: Marco Malerba (N) d. Augustus Warke 7-3
285: Sean Kinney (N) p. Elijah Thompson 4:54
107: Keanu Dillard (BC) tf. Remy Trach 25-8
114: Nathan Desmond (BC) p. Dominic Rizzotto 0:45
121: Tahir Parkins (N) md. Ryder Campbell