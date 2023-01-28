BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic's strength in the middle weights proved to be the difference s the knocked off Malvern Prep, the No. 5 team in the country, 21-18 on Saturday.
The Golden Hawks (10-0) ran off five straight wins beginning with Kolin Rath at 139 and ending with Luke Thomas at 172. Bethlehem Catholic also got wins at 107 and 114 to give them a 7-6 advantage in bouts won. Neither team earned any bonus point in the tightly contested match.
The Golden Hawks are scheduled to host William Allen on Wednesday in their final dual meet of the regular season.
Bethlehem Catholic 21, Malvern Prep 18