BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A nine year run in the Christmas City comes to a close on Thursday. Jose Medina informing Bethlehem Catholic that he is resigning as the girls head basketball coach.
Medina has helped build a juggernaut of a program for the Golden Hawks during his tenure.
The Golden Hawks twice swept the championships under Medina winning conference, District and PIAA titles. Even without winning titles, they were perennially a program in the championship discussions.
In a press release from the schools athletic office, Athletic Director Chris Domyan cited the reason for this decision from Medina was to spend more time with his family. Domyan went on to thank the head coach for all that he accomplished with the program during his nine years.