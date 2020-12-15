Bethlehem Catholic standout girls' basketball player Kourtney Wilson committed to James Madison University. The Golden Hawks player announced her decision on social media.
110% Committed @JMUWBasketball @CoachOJMU @AshLangford pic.twitter.com/hWOEkmJ2it— Kourtney Wilson (@wilkourt) December 14, 2020
Wilson is a key member of the Bethlehem Catholic team this winter. She helped lead the team to the PIAA quarterfinals last season, but the season was canceled. The Golden Hawks are the defending champs, as they won the state crown in 2019.