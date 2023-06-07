BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem native, Jonathan Rodriguez captured the WBC bantamweight title over the weekend. Rodriguez returning home with the belt in tow this week.
The title coming by way of a second round knockout by Rodriguez, it's the first belt in his professional career. Reflecting on the fight, he made mention of one key mistake by his opponent he was able to take advantage of.
Once the count ended, Rodriguez said he just let his emotions take over. He mentioned it was a surreal moment that overcame him, and is still with him the week following.