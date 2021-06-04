BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jonathan Rodriguez from Bethlehem steps back into the ring, his first time in 2021. Rodriguez enters this weekends event after suffering his first loss in 2020.
After getting a fight cancelled between then, Rodriguez is happy to be stepping back in the ring. He has felt great during this past training camp leading up to Saturday nights fight.
Coming into this event after suffering his first career loss, Rodriguez feels like he has something to prove.
The event will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.