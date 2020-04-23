HARRISBURG, Pa. - The 2020 Big 26 Baseball Classic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, event officials announced on Thursday. The annual high school all-star event was set for the end of July at FNB Field.
“Big 26 Baseball strives to give high school players, challenger participants and fans an exceptional and unique baseball experience each summer," HHSE Executive Director Gregg Cook said in a news release. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties before us, meeting those expectations and the high standards we hold for the event will not be possible. While the decision is hard on our hearts, it is made with the health and safety of everyone involved as our top priority."
The classic is an annual game between players from Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Officials noted that tryouts for the event are held throughout the two states in May, which is what primarily led to the cancellation of the event in July. The organization will now focus on the 2021 event, officials noted.