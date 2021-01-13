ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic playing their fourth game of the season, hosting Berks Catholic at Rockne Hall. The Vikings would get the better of the visiting Saints, 44-34.
The first half was all Saints, Josiah Johnson leading the way with 11 of their 22 points. Berks Catholic holding a seven point lead at halftime, 22-15.
Second half, different story for the Saints scoring only 12 points between the third and fourth quarters. The Vikings putting the clamps down defensively, while on the other end they would get things going.
Liam Joyce and Aidan Burmeister leading the way for the Vikings in the win. Joyce with a team high 16 points, Burmeister adding 14 of his own.
The Vikings improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Saints fall to 1-3.