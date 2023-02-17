The annual Big 33 Game roster have been announced, and there are several local selections from players to the coaching staff.
From the Lehigh Valley, two players within the EPC will be representing Team Pennsylvania - Dylan Darville from Emmaus High School and Nigel Linton from Whitehall High School.
Darville is listed on the roster as a defensive back, Linton is one of two running backs on the team. Also representing the EPC, Central Catholic head coach, Tim McGorry as an assistant coach.
From Berks County, Cameron Jones from Wilson West Lawn has been selected as a defensive back. The Bulldog product making it two defensively players from the Big Ticket viewing area to make it into the game.
The 66th Big 33 Game will be held on Sunday, May 28th at Bishop McDevitt High School.