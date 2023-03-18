LEESPORT, Pa. - Executive Education suffered their first defeat in the month of March in a 59-46 loss to West Catholic in the PIAA Class 3A boys basketball postseason on Saturday at Schuylkill Valley High School.
The Raptors actually led by one late in the third quarter, but West Catholic went on a 16-2 run to take control of the quarterfinal round contest. Rylan Muniz and Moutstapha Sanoh had 12 points apiece for Executive Education.
Adam Clark led all scorers with 26 points for the Burrs who will face either Devon Prep or Trinity in the semifinals.