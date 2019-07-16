Sports

Big 8th inning pushes Pigs to win

By:

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 11:09 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 11:09 PM EDT

GWINNETT, Ga. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs plated eight runs in the eighth inning to erase a late deficit and earn the 12-6 win over the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field on Monday night. With the win, the Pigs move back to .500 with a 46-46 record and are now 3-1 against the Stripers this year.

Gwinnett got out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Lehigh Valley cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth frame. The Stripers responded by pushing the lead back to 6-3 in the seventh inning.

Then in the eighth inning the IronPigs scored eight runs off of Thomas Burrows, who suffered the loss for the Stripers, and Jose Rafael De Paula. Ali Castillo and Phil Gosselin each recorded RBI singles in the inning while Andrew Romine hit an RBI double as part of the rally.

Kyle Dohy, who came on in relief after Jose Taveras started the game, earned the win, his fifth this year.

The two teams face off on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

