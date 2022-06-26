ALLENTOWN - Dalton Guthrie continue his torrid hitting to lead Lehigh Valley past Norfolk 10-4 in the series finale on Sunday at Coca-Cola Park.
Guthrie was 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double and four RBI. The centerfielder also drove in four runs in the win on Saturday over the Tides.
Lehigh Valley fell behind 4-0, cut the deficit in half in the third and then broke the game open with a seven-run fourth inning. Guthrie and Dustin Peterson each hit three-run home runs in the frame.
The IronPigs next head to Syracuse to begin a six-game road series after taking 4-of-6 from Norfolk.