EASTON, Pa. - Lehigh men's lacrosse, ranked No. 20 in the latest Inside Lacrosse media poll, used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 14-7 win over rival Lafayette at Fisher Stadium.
After the Leopards Connor Freeman had scored late in the third quarter to cut the Mountain Hawks (6-3, 4-0) lead to 8-7, senior Tommy Schelling recorded his second goal of the game to begin a six-goal finishing run for the visitors. Schelling, who also registered three assists, was one of three Lehigh players credited with two goals.
Sophomore Charlie Cunniffe had a pair of goals to lead the Lafayette (3-8, 0-5) offense.
Lehigh hosts Bucknell next weekend while the Leopards travel to Holy Cross as Patriot League action continues.