READING, Pa. - Berks Catholic's Ryan Koch drilled five three-point field goals en route to a 31-point night in a 71-59 victory over Octorara on Monday at Lloyd M. Wolf Gymnasium.
The Saints, who also got 15 points from JayJay Jordan, led 38-30 at the half. The Braves trimmed the deficit to three points in the third quarter but the high-octane Berks Catholic offense regained momentum to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Kirk Christopher led Octorara (3-2) with 23 points. Berks Catholic is scheduled to play at Conrad Weiser on Tuesday.