READING, Pa. - Thomas Ebbing scored a pair of goals but Reading could not erase a three-goal deficit in a 5-3 setback to Newfoundland on Sunday at Santander Arena.
Trevor Gooch netted his 14th of the season early in the second period to pull the Royals even at 1-1, but the Growlers responded with three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 advantage. Ebbing pulled the hosts closer with his 16th and 17th of the season, but an empty net goal by Newfoundland sealed the win.
Reading will head to Wheeling for a pair beginning on Tuesday as the Royals embark on a five-game road trip to round out the month of February.