Reading Royals prepare Santander Arena ice for 20th season
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Thomas Ebbing scored a pair of goals but Reading could not erase a three-goal deficit in a 5-3 setback to Newfoundland on Sunday at Santander Arena.

Trevor Gooch netted his 14th of the season early in the second period to pull the Royals even at 1-1, but the Growlers responded with three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 advantage. Ebbing pulled the hosts closer with his 16th and 17th of the season, but an empty net goal by Newfoundland sealed the win.

Reading will head to Wheeling for a pair beginning on Tuesday as the Royals embark on a five-game road trip to round out the month of February.