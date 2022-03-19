READING, Pa. - Five different players lit the lamp as Reading cruised to a 5-2 win over Adirondack on Saturday at Santander Arena.
The Royals got off a barrage of 18 shots in the second period, scoring four goals. Trevor Gooch, Mason Millman, Brad Morrison and Jacob Pritchard all found the back of the net in the middle 20 minutes. Frank DiChiara had scored less than three minutes into the game to stake Reading to an early lead.
Reading maintains the top spot in the division and host the Thunder again on Sunday afternoon.