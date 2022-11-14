As teams fall off the landscape following post-season losses, the Big Ticket Top 25 poll has to keep pace and make the necessary adjustments. Two of the biggest movers in the Big School rankings are Freedom and Downingtown West, who moved up to No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.
Among the Small Schools, North Schuylkill rises three spots following their win over Palmerton in the D11 Class 3A semifinals and D11 champions Central Catholic and EEACS move into the top 10.
Big Schools Top 15
Updated: November 14, 2022
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|EXETER
|11-0
|1
|2
|UPPER DUBLIN
|12-0
|2
|3
|PERK VALLEY
|11-1
|5
|4
|FREEDOM
|10-2
|8
|5
|EMMAUS
|10-2
|3
|6
|DOWNINGTOWN EAST
|9-3
|12
|7
|CB WEST
|8-4
|NR
|8
|PARKLAND
|8-4
|NR
|9
|WILSON WL
|8-3
|7
|10
|COATESVILLE
|8-2
|9
|11
|DOWNINGTOWN WEST
|9-2
|6
|12
|NAZARETH
|9-2
|10
|13
|NORTHAMPTON
|11-1
|4
|14
|PHILLIPSBURG
|10-1
|11
|15
|PENNSBURY
|9-2
|15
Small Schools Top 10
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|LAST
|1
|WYOMISSING
|11-0
|1
|2
|NORTH SCHUYLKILL
|10-2
|5
|3
|NORTHERN LEHIGH
|11-1
|3
|4
|NORTHWESTERN
|10-2
|6
|5
|NOTRE DAME GP
|9-3
|4
|6
|POPE JOHN PAUL II
|10-2
|2
|7
|CENTRAL CATHOLIC
|7-5
|NR
|8
|EXECUTIVE EDUCATION
|7-3
|NR
|9
|TWIN VALLEY
|7-4
|10
|10
|HAMBURG
|9-3
|7