As teams fall off the landscape following post-season losses, the Big Ticket Top 25 poll has to keep pace and make the necessary adjustments. Two of the biggest movers in the Big School rankings are Freedom and Downingtown West, who moved up to No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.

Among the Small Schools, North Schuylkill rises three spots following their win over Palmerton in the D11 Class 3A semifinals and D11 champions Central Catholic and EEACS move into the top 10.

Big Schools Top 15

Updated: November 14, 2022

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1EXETER11-01
2UPPER DUBLIN12-02
3PERK VALLEY11-15
4FREEDOM10-28
5EMMAUS10-23
6DOWNINGTOWN EAST9-312
7CB WEST8-4NR
8PARKLAND8-4NR
9WILSON WL8-37
10COATESVILLE8-29
11DOWNINGTOWN WEST9-26
12NAZARETH9-210
13NORTHAMPTON11-14
14PHILLIPSBURG10-111
15PENNSBURY9-215

Small Schools Top 10

RANKTEAMRECORDLAST
1WYOMISSING11-01
2NORTH SCHUYLKILL10-25
3NORTHERN LEHIGH11-13
4NORTHWESTERN10-26
5NOTRE DAME GP9-34
6POPE JOHN PAUL II10-22
7CENTRAL CATHOLIC7-5NR
8EXECUTIVE EDUCATION7-3NR
9TWIN VALLEY7-410
10HAMBURG9-37